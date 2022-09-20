Communications Services Shares Fall Led By Megacap Names -- Communications Services Roundup

The S&P 500's communications services sector closed at its lowest level since June 2020, which was largely a reflection of weakness in megacap tech stocks like Meta Platforms and Alphabet, along with telecommunications giants like AT&T and Verizon.

A Texas judge ordered Charter Communications to pay $1.15 billion in damages for the murder of one of its customers, sharply lowering an earlier jury award, according to a copy of the judgment reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

In July, a jury held that Charter was responsible for the 2019 robbery and murder by a Charter employee and awarded punitive damages of $7 billion to the victim's family.

Spotify said it will offer audiobooks starting Tuesday as the streaming giant aims to expand beyond music and podcasts. Spotify users will be able to purchase and listen to a catalog of more than 300,000 audiobooks from independent authors and major publishers on a pay-per-download basis.

