Communications Services Shares Fall as Meta Faces Scrutiny -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies fell has questions continued to circle social-media giant Meta Platforms.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg drove the company's response to disclosures about its influence on political discourse, teen mental health and other matters, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Pushing politics to the forefront was one part of company's response, in keeping with a sharp-elbowed approach driven by Mr. Zuckerberg, the Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. The company's goal, according to Republicans and Democrats familiar with the company's outreach, was to muddy the waters, divide lawmakers along partisan lines and forestall a cross-party alliance that was emerging to enact tougher rules on social-media companies in general and Facebook in particular.

