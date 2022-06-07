Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

Communications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

06/07/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Communications services shares moved higher.

The family of the writer whose story launched the 1986 "Top Gun" movie has sued Paramount Pictures, claiming the studio failed to get story rights for the blockbuster sequel "Top Gun: Maverick." A Paramount representative said the claims are without merit, and the company plans to defend itself vigorously.

Shares of BuzzFeed recovered some ground after plunging 41% on Monday after a ban that prevented executives and major investors from selling shares was lifted. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-07-22 1748ET

