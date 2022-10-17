Communications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

The communications services sector gained as investors try to make sense of an unsettled economic outlook and gear up for another batch of earnings.

Roblox shares powered higher after the youth-oriented social-media platform reported figures for September that suggested a turnaround from a yearlong slog.

Rupert Murdoch has proposed a recombination of Fox and News Corp, the two wings of his media empire, nearly a decade after they split, according to people familiar with the situation, but hurdles to a deal remain.

Nearly a year after Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta Platforms in a bet-the-company move on the metaverse, internal documents show the transition grappling with glitchy technology, uninterested users and a lack of clarity about what it will take to succeed.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1757ET