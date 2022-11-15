Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Shares Move Higher -- Communications Services Roundup

11/15/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies were higher as investors appeared more comfortable taking on risk.

The National Football League and Skydance Media are teaming up to create sports-related content, the NFL's latest push to broaden its business beyond football and move into mainstream entertainment.

The NFL's investment arm 32 Equity and Skydance Media each will make substantial investments into Skydance Sports, a unit of the production company that will become the vehicle for the co-venture, the league and Skydance said. Terms of the venture weren't disclosed.

A rush to buy tickets for Taylor Swift's first tour in five years left fans scrambling and distraught Tuesday as Ticketmaster's system was overwhelmed in markets across the U.S. and would-be buyers waited in long lines.

Live Nation Entertainment's Ticketmaster site, which is selling tickets for the 2023 tour via a system meant to give preferential treatment to longtime fans, crashed in New York and other cities amid a crush of fans trying to snap up what industry executives have anticipated will be the hottest tickets since the lift of pandemic restrictions on the live touring business.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1713ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:58pBrazil inflation fight not over, faces serious recession risk -central bankers
RE
05:58pSunak and Modi to meet at G20; Sunak also to meet China's Xi
RE
05:53pMyanmar, climate and economy on agenda for U.S. VP Harris in Asia
RE
05:49pBiden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources
RE
05:46pU.S. nuclear plants expect government decision on credits by year-end
RE
05:44pADRs End Higher, Alibaba and BioLineRx Trade Actively
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.38% to 99.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.20% to $1.0350 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 0.90% to $1.1866 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 0.41% to 139.31 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANNUAL RESULTS 2021/22 (EARNINGS RELEASE)
2VARTA AG: VARTA AG adopts strategic realignment in response to challeng..
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Roche, W.W. Grainger...
4Futures rise on U.S.-China talks, inflation data in focus
5Transcript : Greaves Cotton Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 202..

HOT NEWS