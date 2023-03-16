Communications services companies were higher as regulation remained in focus.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said that divesting the company from its Chinese owners - a move the U.S. is now demanding - doesn't offer any more protection than a multibillion-dollar plan TikTok has already proposed.

Shares of social-media company Snap climbed more than 7% after the Biden administration threatened a possible U.S. ban of TikTok, a competitor video-sharing app.

National CineMedia, the largest movie-theater advertising business in North America, is negotiating to hand control to senior lenders as part of a planned bankruptcy filing, people familiar with the matter said.

The virtual cable service YouTube TV said it will boost its base subscription price by 12% to $72.99 a month, from $64.99. Part of the Google arm of Alphabet, YouTube TV said that new users will see the increased pricing effective immediately. Existing members will see the higher price starting April 18.

