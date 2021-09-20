Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

09/20/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications-services companies were lower amid market declines that snapped an extended stretch of calm for major indexes.

Federal securities regulators have launched a wide-ranging investigation into Activision Blizzard, including how the videogame-publishing giant handled employees' allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination, according to people familiar with the investigation and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed Activision, known for its Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush franchises, and several of its senior executives, including longtime Chief Executive Bobby Kotick, according to the people and documents.

Meanwhile, Twitter said it agreed to pay more than $800 million to settle a consolidated class-action securities lawsuit alleging the social-media company deliberately misled investors about user engagement in 2015.

In the latest move to curb screen time for younger Chinese users, ByteDance, the maker of the hit short-video mobile app TikTok, said that it would restrict access to Douyin, the Chinese version of the app, to 40 minutes a day for users under 14 years old. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1744ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pUtilities Shares Fall But Beat Broader Market Amid Shift to Safety -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.04% to 87.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.02% to $1.1729 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.58% to $1.3658 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pTwo key u.s. senators urge justice department to investigate, prosecute unruly air passenger cases -letter
RE
05:37pDollar Lost 0.53% to 109.41 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pFinancial Shares Tumble Amid China Property Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Lost 11.50% to $0.209 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande contagion concerns rile global markets
2Fed to reveal new projections with investors on alert for rate liftoff ..
3Eurostoxx 50 : European shares slide as China Evergrande's troubles cas..
4Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting pri..

HOT NEWS