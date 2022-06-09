Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

06/09/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services shares tumbled in a risk-off day for the market.

In a surprise shakeup, Walt Disney fired Peter Rice, a top television executive, just months after renewing his contract, according to people familiar with the matter. The company said that Mr. Rice would be replaced in his role as chairman of general entertainment content by Dana Walden, his longtime deputy.

In a separate statement, Susan Arnold, chairman of Walt Disney's board of directors, stated the board's support for Chief Executive Bob Chapek, who has been under pressure from investors, employees and lawmakers as the company's share price has tumbled by nearly half this year and the company has become ensnared by political controversies across the country.

Meanwhile, a New York State Supreme Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit against former ABC News executive Michael Corn by a producer at the network who accused him of creating a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and improper sexual contact. In a ruling released Wednesday, Judge Barbara Jaffe said the statute of limitations for the alleged improper touching in 2015 had expired.

Advertising giant Publicis Groupe pared back its global ad-spending forecast for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, but said the advertising market remained healthy despite macroeconomic challenges. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1750ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pMichigan cop charged with murder of African man
RE
05:51pCommunications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:51pU.S. official sees moderation in goods and services inflation in months ahead
RE
05:46pTechnology Shares Sink Amid Risk-Off Trade -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:43pFinancial Shares Tumble as Investors Watch Central Bank Moves -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.58% to 96.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.93% to $1.0619 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.34% to $1.2495 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.08% to 134.37 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pU.s. fda advisers vote unanimously that benefits of bluebird bio…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
2MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Futures rebound as Tesla, other growth stocks gain
4Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
5Brazil's Eletrobras may become force for energy transition after priva..

HOT NEWS