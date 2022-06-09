Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services shares tumbled in a risk-off day for the market.

In a surprise shakeup, Walt Disney fired Peter Rice, a top television executive, just months after renewing his contract, according to people familiar with the matter. The company said that Mr. Rice would be replaced in his role as chairman of general entertainment content by Dana Walden, his longtime deputy.

In a separate statement, Susan Arnold, chairman of Walt Disney's board of directors, stated the board's support for Chief Executive Bob Chapek, who has been under pressure from investors, employees and lawmakers as the company's share price has tumbled by nearly half this year and the company has become ensnared by political controversies across the country.

Meanwhile, a New York State Supreme Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit against former ABC News executive Michael Corn by a producer at the network who accused him of creating a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and improper sexual contact. In a ruling released Wednesday, Judge Barbara Jaffe said the statute of limitations for the alleged improper touching in 2015 had expired.

Advertising giant Publicis Groupe pared back its global ad-spending forecast for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, but said the advertising market remained healthy despite macroeconomic challenges.

