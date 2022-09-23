Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup

The communications services sector fell as recession fears weighed on markets.

Netflix is seeking a new chief accounting officer after its current one quit the role after less than four months. The streaming giant said in a regulatory filing that Ken Barker has submitted his resignation effective Oct. 7.

Separately, Netflix is changing how it compensates some of the comedians it features, a move that could trim its costs and shift some financial burden to the artists, while giving them more control of their work, people familiar with the situation say.

Apple Music is set to be the new sponsor of the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, replacing longtime sponsor PepsiCo, after Apple signed a multiyear deal with the league.

