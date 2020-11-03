Communications Services Shares Rise Ahead of Election Returns -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were higher as companies braced for election results.

Twitter gained 5.7% on news Jack Dorsey will remain CEO following a board committee's review of the company's management structure.

Comcast is in talks with Walmart to develop and distribute smart TVs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, as the cable giant looks to become a dominant hub for streaming apps, not just TV channels. Retail giant Walmart would promote TV sets running Comcast software, and would get a share of recurring revenue from Comcast in return, the people said. A third party would likely manufacture the sets, and one possibility is that they could carry Walmart branding, they said.

Canada proposes to compel online streaming services to set aside part of their revenue to fund domestic television and music production as the government looks to force global digital players to make a bigger contribution to the local economy.

In earnings news, Fox boosted profit and revenue on a strong performance from Fox News in its latest quarter, showing how crucial the cable news network is for the media company, as other areas of its business declined. Gannett said it surpassed one million digital subscribers in the third quarter but reported a wider loss and continued to face pressure on its print-advertising business.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1742ET