Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Shares Rise Ahead of Election Returns -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 05:43pm EST

Communications services companies were higher as companies braced for election results.

Twitter gained 5.7% on news Jack Dorsey will remain CEO following a board committee's review of the company's management structure.

Comcast is in talks with Walmart to develop and distribute smart TVs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, as the cable giant looks to become a dominant hub for streaming apps, not just TV channels. Retail giant Walmart would promote TV sets running Comcast software, and would get a share of recurring revenue from Comcast in return, the people said. A third party would likely manufacture the sets, and one possibility is that they could carry Walmart branding, they said.

Canada proposes to compel online streaming services to set aside part of their revenue to fund domestic television and music production as the government looks to force global digital players to make a bigger contribution to the local economy.

In earnings news, Fox boosted profit and revenue on a strong performance from Fox News in its latest quarter, showing how crucial the cable news network is for the media company, as other areas of its business declined. Gannett said it surpassed one million digital subscribers in the third quarter but reported a wider loss and continued to face pressure on its print-advertising business. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-20 1742ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 2.95% 42.62 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
FOX CORPORATION -1.31% 27.04 Delayed Quote.-26.09%
SQUARE, INC. 1.92% 158.21 Delayed Quote.148.13%
WALMART INC. 1.70% 142.78 Delayed Quote.18.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pOPEC and Russia study deeper oil cuts - two sources
RE
05:46pUtilities Shares Move Higher, Extending Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:46pNew Zealand Job Losses in 3Q Highest Since 1986 -- Update
DJ
05:43pCommunications Services Shares Rise Ahead of Election Returns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:41pTechnology Shares Move Higher Amid Election Fervor -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pShares of Banks and Lenders Climb as Treasury Yields Rise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:36pAnt Founder Jack Ma Faces Backlash From Regulators
DJ
05:35pConsumer Shares Move Higher -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:33pHealth Care Shares Rise as U.S. Voters Go to the Polls - Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:30pIndustrials Lead Gainers as Factory Orders Climb -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKETS UNDER TRUMP: Build the Wall (Street)!... and China
2EXCLUSIVE: Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president - sources
3Wall Street jumps 2% as Americans head to polls
4CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
5BAYER AG : Bayer takes $10 billion writedown, flags higher Roundup settlement bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group