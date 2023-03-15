Communications services companies moved higher amid deal news.

T-Mobile agreed to buy upstart wireless provider Mint Mobile in a cash and stock deal valued at up to $1.35 billion.

Marvel Studios is demanding that Google and Reddit identify who may have leaked the script of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" weeks before the movie premiered last month. A federal court in California this week granted Marvel's request to subpoena Google and Reddit for information behind the leak, according to documents filed in California's Northern District. Marvel said the leaks on Reddit and Google infringed on its copyrights.

Sinclair Broadcast Group's regional sports business filed for bankruptcy Tuesday after cord-cutting consumers left the company unable to service its debt and keep paying for the broadcast rights agreements it had with professional sports teams.

BuzzFeed is encouraging its newsroom to produce more articles in an effort to boost traffic as its news division continues to lose money and the digital publisher braces for continuing declines in revenue.

