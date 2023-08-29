Communications services companies rose after an investment consortium laid a big wager on sustained demand for streaming services.

Investment firms Blackstone and Vornado Realty Trust are leading a $350 million deal to develop Manhattan's first major production-studio complex, going against decades of conventional wisdom that costs were too high in New York for large-scale movie and TV production.

Meta Platforms claimed to have taken down the largest known online covert influence operation to date, a campaign designed to advance China's interests and discredit adversaries including the U.S.

