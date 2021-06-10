Log in
Communications Services Shares Rise as Deals Continue -- Communications Services Roundup

06/10/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Communications services companies were higher as big deals remained in focus.

Altice UK Sarl, a company owned by French telecommunications tycoon Patrick Drahi, said it has bought a 12.1% shareholding in BT Group, but doesn't plan to make an offer for the U.K. telecom company and is supportive of management's current strategy.

Electronic Arts said that hackers stole source code on its "FIFA 21" videogame. The maker and publisher of popular franchises such as FIFA, The Sims and Madden NFL said player data wasn't accessed. Electronic Arts said it has improved its security and doesn't expect its business or games to be affected. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-21 1735ET

HOT NEWS