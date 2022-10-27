Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Shares Sink as Meta Shares Tumble -- Communications Services Roundup

10/27/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell sharply as Meta Platforms dragged the sector lower.

The Facebook parent lost more than one-fifth of its market value after the company reported a drop in quarterly revenue, warned of climbing costs and said losses will accelerate next year at the unit leading the charge on its metaverse ambitions.

Twitter shares rose slightly as Elon Musk prepared to complete his buyout of the social-media concern.

Comcast took an $8.6 billion write-down on its Sky pay-TV operations and posted a dip in third-quarter revenue, as strong growth in the cable-and-studio conglomerate's wireless and film units was offset by a slowdown at its media segment.

Universal Music, the record label behind the Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, posted higher revenue for the third quarter as subscriptions and streaming continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year.

T-Mobile said its cost and customer trends had improved heading into the end of 2022 after the company logged its strongest jump in core phone subscriptions since its merger with Sprint.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1713ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 1.49% 31.97 Delayed Quote.-37.41%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -24.56% 97.94 Delayed Quote.-61.40%
T-MOBILE US -0.15% 140.63 Delayed Quote.21.43%
TESLA, INC. 0.20% 225.09 Delayed Quote.-36.23%
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V. -1.02% 20.775 Real-time Quote.-15.29%
Latest news "Economy"
05:19pApple says gross margin of 43.3% was september record…
RE
05:17pMexico's Bimbo beats Q3 estimates, driven by product price hikes
RE
05:15pBrazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in December
RE
05:14pUtilities Shares Gain as Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:14pCommunications Services Shares Sink as Meta Shares Tumble -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:13pAmerican Airlines offers 19% pay increase to pilots in new contract - draft agreement
RE
05:13pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancial Shares Rise as Investors Eye Rates -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:11pCorn futures end down as U.S. export sales disappoint traders
RE
05:10pConsumer Shares Slip as Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lead Decliners -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
2Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
3Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
4AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..
5META : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS