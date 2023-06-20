Communications services companies fell as antitrust concerns continued to be in focus.

News publisher Gannett said it has sued Google and its parent company, Alphabet, alleging anticompetitive monopolization of advertising-technology markets and deceptive commercial practices.

Gannett said the lack of competition in the space "depresses prices and reduces the amount and quality of news content available to readers."

A hacker group is threatening to leak confidential information it stole from Reddit if the social-media company doesn't pay a $4.5 million ransom and abandon plans to start charging fees to some third-party developers.

Snapchat users have flocked to use the social-media platform's AI-powered chatbot, which the company's CEO says could be used to help improve targeted ads.

Some 150 million people have used Snapchat's My AI chatbot since its launch, sending more than 10 billion messages, Evan Spiegel, Snap's chief executive officer, said Tuesday at a Wall Street Journal event in Cannes, France.

Comcast's NBCUniversal said Group Black, a company that invests in Black-owned media companies, will sell ads in shows on its Peacock streaming service that are popular among Black audiences.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-23 1705ET