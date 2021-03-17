Communications Services Shares Stay Flat Amid Shift to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies were nearly flat.

Walt Disney said it would reopen the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks on April 30. The parks had been closed for more than a year due to Covid-19, resulting in thousands of employee furloughs and a major shift in Disney's strategy.

Facebook introduced new penalties for interest-based forums called Groups that are flagged for violating its community standards, as it aims to curb a product that played a high-profile role in the protests that led up to the Capitol riot.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-21 1851ET