Communications Services Shares Tumble -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications-services companies slid as big technology stocks led market decliners.

Facebook shares were hit harder than other sector peers, with the shares sliding around 5%. Facebook's platforms and apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, abruptly went offline Monday morning, disrupting user access and communication in many countries for an extended period. The outage came a day after the whistleblower who provided documents that formed the foundation of The Wall Street Journal's Facebook Files series went public.

Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, said she acted to help prompt change at the social-media giant. She is set to testify before Congress on Tuesday and has detailed vast problems with the social media giant.

Kelly Campbell, the president of Walt Disney's Hulu streaming platform, has resigned from her position and is in negotiations to take a senior role at Comcast's NBCUniversal, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Ozy Media said it wouldn't shut down after all, days after its board said the embattled digital-media startup was ceasing operations amid growing questions over the company's business practices. The announcement is an abrupt reversal for Ozy Media, which has been engulfed in a spreading crisis over the past week in the wake of a New York Times article that raised questions about its business.

