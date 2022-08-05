Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Sink as Streaming Services Remain in Focus -- Communications Services Roundup

08/05/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services shares sank amid earnings.

Warner Bros Discovery shares declined 17% after the new company swung to a $3.42 billion loss in the second quarter, which it said was partly due to charges related to the recent merger that created the media giant. The company is exploring launching a free, ad-supported streaming service, its chief executive said, the latest effort by a streaming giant to reach a broader audience as the competition for users intensifies.

In addition, late Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery said it has scrapped "Batgirl," a superhero movie with a star-studded cast that was to be sent directly to its HBOMax streaming service next year without a theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud, saying the company misrepresented the condition of its business and key metrics about the users on its platform before he agreed in April to acquire the company for $44 billion.

TikTok is getting rid of pandemic-era perks including daily meal stipends for many employees, according to people familiar with the situation, as the company pushes staff to work more from its offices.

Advertising giant WPP again raised its guidance for 2022, saying that marketer demand remains strong despite the uncertain economic background. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. -6.63% 864.51 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
WPP PLC -8.76% 814.6 Delayed Quote.-20.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pIndiana lawmakers bring near-total abortion ban to final vote
RE
05:49pNorth Korea denounces Pelosi for deterrence talks during S.Korea visit
RE
05:39pU.S.-China diplomatic breakdown clouds outlook for global climate progress
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.73% This Week to 98.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.42% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.91% to $1.2069 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.33% to 135.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pUtilities Shares Slip as Heatwave Shows Signs of Abating -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Sink as Streaming Services Remain in Focus -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:31pMorgan Stanley to pay $200 mln to resolve U.S. record-keeping probe
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth seen slowing in July; but far from recession levels
2China stocks rise as semiconductors shine on policy support bets
3ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
4RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from UBS
5Bayer CropScience Limited reports Q1 Results for FY 2022-23

HOT NEWS