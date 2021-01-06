Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Slip As Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors - Communications Services Roundup

01/06/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies fell as investors shifted out of "pandemic winners" such as Netflix and Zoom Video Communications into economically cyclical companies in the wake of Georgia Senate elections.

The prospect of Democratic control of the major instruments of power in Washington DC spurred bets that traditional services industries such as retailers and restaurants will receive more government support, while the digital economy could come under fire from antitrust efforts.

Investors may be anticipating a more aggressive vaccine rollout from the Biden administration and its Democratic supporters in Congress.

South Korean device maker LG Electronics acquired a majority stake in Alphonso, a television-advertising technology, data and measurement company, as it seeks to accelerate its efforts to build a streaming-TV ad business.

The New York Stock Exchange will move forward with delisting three Chinese telecommunications companies, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom (Hong Kong) targeted by an executive order from President Trump, reversing course yet again after the NYSE said earlier this week that it wouldn't delist them.

Wyndham Destinations agreed to buy the Travel + Leisure publication from magazine publisher Meredith for $100 million, in a deal that would expand Wyndham's business beyond its core vacation-ownership operations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-21 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.19% 46.65 End-of-day quote.5.54%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED 3.70% 2.24 End-of-day quote.4.19%
LG CORP. -1.02% 97300 End-of-day quote.11.20%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -1.79% 137500 End-of-day quote.1.85%
MEREDITH CORPORATION 7.17% 21.97 Delayed Quote.6.77%
NETFLIX, INC. -3.90% 500.49 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE 7.76% 49.13 Delayed Quote.1.63%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -4.55% 344.41 Delayed Quote.6.97%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pYoutube says removed u.s. president trump video on wednesday for violating policy against alleging widespread fraud in election -statement
RE
05:53pRoblox plans to go public through direct listing, not IPO - sources
RE
05:48pFinancials Soar As 10-Year Yield Tops 1% For First Time Since March - Financials Roundup
DJ
05:46pMaterials Climb Amid Rotation Out Of Tech -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:43pUtilities Gain As Democratic Georgia Victories Spur Demand For Solar Stocks -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:42pCommunications Services Slip As Investors Rotate Into Cyclical Sectors - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:41pTech Falls Amid Antitrust Action Fears From Democratic Congress -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pConsumer Cos Lifted By Bets On Further U.S. Stimulus - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:37pHealth Care Up Amid Deal Activity -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:35pHut 8 Mining Corp opens Bitcoin Yield Account with Genesis
NE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Dow, S&P 500 close higher, but pro-Trump protests weigh on gains
2EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Trump administration mulls adding Alibaba, Tencent to blacklist of Chines..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ