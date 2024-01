Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors that had lagged in 2023.

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery and Walt Disney, two 2023 laggards, rose.

Netflix, which had seen robust 2023 gains, fell sharply.

01-02-24 1727ET