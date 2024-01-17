Communications services companies fell amid concerns about the sector's growth outlook.

Verizon said it would take a $5.8 billion charge to write down the value of the unit that offers such services to a range of companies from small retailers to multinational corporations.

New CNN boss Mark Thompson is pushing for paywalls on videos produced by Warner Bros Discovery's that are viewed on smart phones, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Walt Disney recommended shareholders vote for its 12 nominees to the company's board of directors and said Chief Executive Robert Iger's total compensation doubled in fiscal 2023.

