Communications Services Tick Up Amid Mixed Earnings - Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders amid mixed earnings.

Shares of cable company Comcast fell after it posted third-quarter earnings in line with Wall Street expectations, amid revenue growth at its NBCUniversal media empire, which benefited from the Tokyo Olympics and an influx of returning visitors to its Universal Studios theme parks. Growth in Comcast's broadband subscribers levelled off.

U.S.-listed shares of Finnish telecom-services giant Nokia rose 3.5% premarket after it forecast 2021 earnings at the top end of a prior estimate range.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 1748ET