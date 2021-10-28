Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Tick Up Amid Mixed Earnings - Communications Services Roundup

10/28/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders amid mixed earnings.

Shares of cable company Comcast fell after it posted third-quarter earnings in line with Wall Street expectations, amid revenue growth at its NBCUniversal media empire, which benefited from the Tokyo Olympics and an influx of returning visitors to its Universal Studios theme parks. Growth in Comcast's broadband subscribers levelled off.

U.S.-listed shares of Finnish telecom-services giant Nokia rose 3.5% premarket after it forecast 2021 earnings at the top end of a prior estimate range.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 1748ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen cuts deliveries outlook as chip crisis bites
2Analyst recommendations: Vodafone, Reckitt, Spotify, Tesla, Boeing...
3BYD Net Profit Fell 27.5% in Third Quarter
4Intel Innovation' Keynote Webcast (Replay)
5Mastercard 3Q Revenue Grows on Higher Dollar Volume

HOT NEWS