Communications services companies ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for high-risk growth sectors.

Canada will ban equipment made by China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE from being used in the country's next-generation 5G mobile network, following a nearly four-year security review disrupted by geopolitical tension between Ottawa and Beijing.

05-20-22 1717ET