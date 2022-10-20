Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Up After AT&T Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

10/20/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies ticked up after strong earnings from AT&T.

AT&T shares rose to the highest level since September after executives said consumers' appetite for smartphones generated higher-than-anticipated growth in its wireless operations, despite lingering worries about inflation.

The Pentagon is set to expand its use of Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite capabilities despite a recent dispute over satellite services in embattled Ukraine. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1731ET

Latest news "Economy"
05:59pTSX ends lower as financials and industrials lose ground
RE
05:52pIranian trainers on the ground helped Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, U.S. says
RE
05:52pForeign investors sold about $1 bln of Colombian debt in 'over-reaction' -finance minister
RE
05:50pBrazil's 2022/23 coffee crop 60% sold by Oct. 18, says report
RE
05:40pTwitter's workforce likely to be hit with massive cuts in coming months - report
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 104.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.13% to $0.9788 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1239 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.16% to 150.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pUtilities Down Sharply as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
3UK watchdog advocates measures to boost North Sea oil and gas output
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse losses to continue winning streak
5Indonesia Energy Discovers Oil at Kruh 28, the Second of Two Back-to-Ba..

HOT NEWS