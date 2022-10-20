Communications Services Up After AT&T Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up after strong earnings from AT&T.

AT&T shares rose to the highest level since September after executives said consumers' appetite for smartphones generated higher-than-anticipated growth in its wireless operations, despite lingering worries about inflation.

The Pentagon is set to expand its use of Elon Musk's SpaceX satellite capabilities despite a recent dispute over satellite services in embattled Ukraine.

10-20-22 1731ET