Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Up After AT&T Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

01/25/2023 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies ticked up after strong earnings from the nation's largest carriers.

AT&T shares rallied, testing multiyear highs, after the carrier added wireless subscribers, and said it plans to keep spending this year on the build-out of 5G infrastructure and the fiber network.

Elon Musk's financial team has held talks with investors about selling $3 billion in equity to cover high-interest debt incurred during the acquisition of the social media company.

News Corp., the parent company of this item's publisher, rallied to their highest level in roughly a year after Chairman Rupert Murdoch called off a mooted corporate reunion with Fox Corp.

Conservative media network Newsmax was dropped by DirecTV overnight on Tuesday, prompting the news organization to accuse the satellite service of politically motivated censorship. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION 2.51% 33.49 Delayed Quote.7.57%
NEWS CORPORATION 5.68% 20.64 Delayed Quote.7.31%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pExclusive-Dutch officials headed to Washington to talk controls on chipmaking gear - sources
RE
05:56pTesla inc - cybertruck will not be a significant contributor to…
RE
05:56pMexican energy companies lag methane emission rules, investigators say
RE
05:55pMusk says number of twitter followers 'suggests i'm reasonably p…
RE
05:54pMusk says 'the net value of twitter apart from a few people who…
RE
05:52pTesla cfo says expects average selling price to be above $47,000…
RE
05:52pTech firms, Wall Street lead job cuts in corporate America
RE
05:52pU.s. and dutch officials to meet on friday to discuss chips manu…
RE
05:51pTesla inc - we expect to see above 20% automotive margin, $47,0…
RE
05:50p'Pow, pow!' Prosecutor describes murders in Murdaugh trial
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
2Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
3TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
4Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India - Downdetector
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinent..

HOT NEWS