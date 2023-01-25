Communications Services Up After AT&T Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies ticked up after strong earnings from the nation's largest carriers.

AT&T shares rallied, testing multiyear highs, after the carrier added wireless subscribers, and said it plans to keep spending this year on the build-out of 5G infrastructure and the fiber network.

Elon Musk's financial team has held talks with investors about selling $3 billion in equity to cover high-interest debt incurred during the acquisition of the social media company.

News Corp., the parent company of this item's publisher, rallied to their highest level in roughly a year after Chairman Rupert Murdoch called off a mooted corporate reunion with Fox Corp.

Conservative media network Newsmax was dropped by DirecTV overnight on Tuesday, prompting the news organization to accuse the satellite service of politically motivated censorship.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1736ET