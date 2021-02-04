Communications Services Up After Earnings Reports -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services rose after strong earnings.

New York Times Co. shares rose after the newspaper publisher said 2020 was a record year for digital-subscription growth, even as the pandemic weighed on advertising revenue.

Finnish telecom-equipment giant Nokia shares declined despite its report of better-than-forecast quarterly earnings, as the stock suffered from day traders' retreat from "meme stocks."

Another telecom stock popular with day traders, BlackBerry, recouped some of its recent losses in volatile trading.

Shares of cinema chain AMC Entertainment fell to around $7, roughly one third of its peak in late January.

China's primary international news channel, CGTN, was ordered off the air in the U.K., after a regulator decided there that it isn't sufficiently independent of control from the government in Beijing.

CNN President Jeff Zucker will depart the cable news channel at the end of 2021, when his contract expires, network parent WarnerMedia said, ending months of uncertainty about the network's leadership.

