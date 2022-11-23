Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Communications Services Up After Fed Minutes -- Communications Services Roundup

11/23/2022 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting spurred risk appetite.

Shares of football club Manchester United FC rose sharply after the American Glazer family indicated they were willing to sell, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe among the likely bidders.

Independent Franchise Partners, a major shareholder in News Corp and Fox Corp. opposes a plan by Rupert Murdoch to recombine the companies and wants other alternatives considered, including a breakup of News Corp.

The owner of Dow Jones, parent of The Wall Street Journal and publisher of this item, would be better served selling some of its fastest growing businesses before a merger, as their potential would be harder to capitalize on inside a conglomerate, the investors argued.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.23% 0.6732 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.36% 1.20531 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7484 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.83% 1.03963 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
FOX CORPORATION 0.58% 31.08 Delayed Quote.-16.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.-8.85%
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC 25.84% 18.8 Delayed Quote.4.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.39% 0.62411 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
NEWS CORPORATION 2.24% 18.23 Delayed Quote.-20.08%
Latest news "Economy"
05:52pAustralia's AGL Energy announces closure of Torrens Island 'B' power station
RE
05:44pBerkshire Hathaway says Warren Buffett donates shares to family charities
RE
05:36pDogecoin Gained 3.74% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Gained 3.42% to $1168.79 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBitcoin Gained 2.14% to $16482.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.88% to 99.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Gains 0.86% to $1.0395 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Gains 1.41% to $1.2055 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Lost 1.15% to 139.59 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIntroducing the world's first 'parastronaut'
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
2Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
3Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5U.S. WTI CRUDE OIL FUTURES…

HOT NEWS