Communications Services Up After Fed Minutes -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting spurred risk appetite.

Shares of football club Manchester United FC rose sharply after the American Glazer family indicated they were willing to sell, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe among the likely bidders.

Independent Franchise Partners, a major shareholder in News Corp and Fox Corp. opposes a plan by Rupert Murdoch to recombine the companies and wants other alternatives considered, including a breakup of News Corp.

The owner of Dow Jones, parent of The Wall Street Journal and publisher of this item, would be better served selling some of its fastest growing businesses before a merger, as their potential would be harder to capitalize on inside a conglomerate, the investors argued.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1727ET