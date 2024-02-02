Communications services companies rallied as traders rotated into high-risk sectors after a strong round of earnings from social network pioneer Meta Platforms.

Rivals such as Snap rose in sympathy.

Spotify has reached a new deal with star podcaster Joe Rogan that will allow his hit show to be distributed broadly, reportedly pledging to pay as much as $250 million to Rogan.

Shares of Charter Communications plunged after the cable firm lost more subscribers than anticipated.

Rivals such as Comcast fell in sympathy, amid fears that they would be next.

