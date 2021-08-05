Communications Services Up After Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose after mixed earnings in the sector.

Shares of set-top box maker Roku fell sharply after it reported a slowdown in subscriber growth.

ViacomCBS said it added 6.5 million streaming subscribers across its platforms in the second quarter and unveiled a partnership with Comcast's Sky TV unit to distribute its Paramount+ service in several European markets.

U.K. advertising giant WPP said it returned to pre-pandemic growth rates a year earlier than expected as clients boosted spending on digital marketing and e-commerce.

Lamar Advertising rose after the billboard advertising concern posted quarterly earnings growth.

