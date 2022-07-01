Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up After Rout -- Communications Services Roundup

07/01/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose as beaten-down stocks such as Twitter and Netflix bounced.

One brokerage said the recent infrastructure bill will spur a land rush among broadband providers.

"The $65 billion broadband program within the Infrastructure and Jobs Act is set to transform the rural connectivity market in coming years," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

"These funds have the potential to transform the economics of deploying broadband to previously unattractive areas, although a competitive bidding process may limit the return potential in some cases."


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1705ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pMeta Platforms to End Digital Wallet Novi Pilot on Sept. 1
DJ
05:51pBrazil's Petrobras reaches deal with regulator for royalties payments on shale oil unit
RE
05:49pU.S. 5-year offshore drilling plan contemplates zero to 11 auctions
RE
05:45pFed gets newest policymaker, as inflation, recession fears mount
RE
05:36pDollar Gains 0.01% to 135.22 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 1.43% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 1.25% to $1.0426 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.88% This Week to 97.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pMexican leader hails new but unfinished refinery at formal launch
RE
05:31pU.S. sending Ukraine two surface-to-air missile systems -Pentagon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...

HOT NEWS