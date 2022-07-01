Communications Services Up After Rout -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as beaten-down stocks such as Twitter and Netflix bounced.

One brokerage said the recent infrastructure bill will spur a land rush among broadband providers.

"The $65 billion broadband program within the Infrastructure and Jobs Act is set to transform the rural connectivity market in coming years," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

"These funds have the potential to transform the economics of deploying broadband to previously unattractive areas, although a competitive bidding process may limit the return potential in some cases."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-22 1705ET