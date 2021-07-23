Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up After Snap, Twitter Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

07/23/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rallied after strong earnings.

Shares of Snapchat owner Snap rose by roughly one quarter in value after surprisingly strong revenue growth, driven by digital advertising sales. Rival Twitter shares rose as it, too, benefited from strong ad sales.

Shares of Vodafone rose after the British carrier posted better-than-anticipated earnings.

AT&T said its core telecommunications profits are growing even as its Hollywood footprint is about to shrink, underscoring its decision to leave the entertainment business over the coming year.

Chinese telecom-services giant Huawei Technologies hired veteran Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta as part of the Chinese company's expanded U.S. influence operation, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1717ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pExclusive-Historic low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, ports chamber says
RE
05:39pBuenos Aires province expects high take-up in $7 bln debt offer, source says
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.29% to $1.1772 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 0.15% to $1.3748 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.43% to 110.55 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:21pUtilities Up On Broad Stock Market Rally -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:19pS.Korea parliament approves 34.9 trln won extra budget
RE
05:19pBank of America relaxes COVID-19 health checks for some staff - Business Insider
RE
05:18pCommunications Services Up After Snap, Twitter Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
3Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS