Communications Services Up After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

07/21/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
Communications services companies rose after strong earnings from one telecom giant.

Verizon Communications shares rose slightly after the cell-phone carrier added more subscribers than some investors had anticipated, as it rolled out 5G offerings.

Advertising firm Interpublic Group boosted its outlook for organic revenue growth this year, as advertisers boost budgets in light of increased consumer activity.

Adam Aron, chief executive officer of AMC Entertainment Holdings who has embraced the movie theater company's recent status as a darling of enthusiastic day traders, will also serve as its chairman. Shares of the cinema chain, which are still up sharply for the year-to-date, continued a recent retreat. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-21 1726ET

HOT NEWS