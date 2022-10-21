Communications Services Up After Verizon Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after disappointing earnings from Verizon Communications.

The largest U.S. cell-phone carrier by subscribers, Verizon Communications unveiled a new cost-cutting plan after higher corporate costs and rising interest rates ate into its third-quarter profit. The company added a few thousand subscribers.

Advertising agency Interpublic Group boosted growth projections for 2022, citing increased revenues across all markets despite macroeconomic uncertainty that continues to threaten the advertising industry.

