Communications services companies rose after strong earnings from one major media company.

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery rose after the cable giant, which owns HBO Max and other film-and-television properties, said its direct-to-consumer streaming platforms would be profitable in 2023, a year earlier than projected. That lifted shares of some streaming rivals.

Paramount Global recouped some of the losses associated with the warning that it would have to keep investing heavily in its streaming platform.

Walt Disney shares rose even after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation nullifying agreements the entertainment conglomerate struck to retain some control over future development in the district covering its Orlando-area theme parks.

Separately, a consortium including basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, TV producer Kenya Barris, and rapper 50 Cent emerged as potential bidders for a majority stake in Paramount's BET Media Group, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Vice Media is nearing a deal for senior lenders, including Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management, to acquire the troubled media company out of bankruptcy at a valuation of around $400 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

05-05-23 1740ET