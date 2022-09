Communications services companies rose ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.

Take-Two Interactive Software initially fell after a leak of footage over the weekend of its highly anticipated next Grand Theft Auto game, which isn't expected to launch until fiscal 2024.

Streaming concerns such as Netflix and Paramount Global rose, recouping some losses after a selloff in recent weeks.

