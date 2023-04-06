Communications services companies rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for jobs data.

Walt Disney named insider Asad Ayaz as its first chief brand officer, a marketing role with a company wide purview and responsibility for centenary celebrations; and Joe Earley as head of its direct-to-consumer content, which includes streaming services Hulu and Disney+, which Mr. Earley helped to launch.

Lumentum Holdings fell amid concerns that supply-chain issues would affect the maker of communications technology.

TikTok is lobbying against a ban in the state of Montana, treating it as a test case for broader regulatory opposition to the Chinese short-video posting service in the U.S.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1723ET