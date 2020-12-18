Log in
Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

12/18/2020 | 05:33pm EST
Communications services companies rose amid deal activity and anticipation of a stimulus bill.

Tencent Holdings is doubling its stake in Universal Music Group, the giant record label that counts popular musicians such as Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, agreeing to buy an additional 10% stake in a deal that values the Vivendi unit at about $36.8 billion.

BuzzFeed and NowThis owner Group Nine Media, two of the largest venture-backed outfits, are exploring deals to buy competitors or go public through special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, WSJ reported.

Axios, a digital publishing startup that specializes in short-form news, has held talks to assemble a group of business-to-business publishers or consumer media sites.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-20 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.51% 580 End-of-day quote.54.42%
VIVENDI SE 2.35% 26.6 Real-time Quote.0.66%
