Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services rose amid deal activity.

Videogame maker Electronic Arts agreed to buy mobile game maker Glu Mobile in a $2.4 billion deal aimed at expanding an area of business in which the videogame giant has had mixed success.

Online-dating company Match Group agreed to buy social-media company Hyperconnect for $1.73 billion, broadening its services beyond connecting people in their love lives.

Twitter shares added to gains after the bell in the wake of a report that it added subscribers in the latest quarter despite banning President Donald Trump.

Magazine publisher Condé Nast is withholding $2.4 million in rent at One World Trade Center for January 2021 and could withhold further sums in the coming months as part of a rent dispute with its landlords as it seeks to reduce costs because of a hit from the pandemic, according to a recent bond document filing.

China's Huawei Technologies filed a lawsuit in the U.S. disputing its designation as a national security threat by the Federal Communications Commission, a sign that China's tech industry may be feeling out the Biden administration's appetite for business sanctions.

About 96.4 million people watched ageless wonder Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to a 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the defending champion Chiefs on CBS, a 5.5% decrease from the 102 million that saw last year's much closer and coronavirus-free match between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Fox.

