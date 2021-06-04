Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

French media conglomerate Vivendi and billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, special-purpose acquisition company, confirmed a report in The Wall Street Journal that the two parties are in talks. The SPAC would take a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, a major record label.

Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment Holdings' chief executive, is embracing the popularity of his company's stock with day traders, promising dividends and free popcorn to the host of small investors.

Nigeria has indefinitely suspended the operations of Twitter, the government said, two days after the social media giant suspended the account of the nation's president for a tweet warning of a return to violence in a civil war that cost millions of lives in the 1960s.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-21 1733ET