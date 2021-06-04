Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

06/04/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

French media conglomerate Vivendi and billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, special-purpose acquisition company, confirmed a report in The Wall Street Journal that the two parties are in talks. The SPAC would take a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, a major record label.

Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment Holdings' chief executive, is embracing the popularity of his company's stock with day traders, promising dividends and free popcorn to the host of small investors.

Nigeria has indefinitely suspended the operations of Twitter, the government said, two days after the social media giant suspended the account of the nation's president for a tweet warning of a return to violence in a civil war that cost millions of lives in the 1960s. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-04-21 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -6.68% 47.91 Delayed Quote.2,321.70%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 34756.39 Delayed Quote.13.05%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. -1.90% 36.2 Real-time Quote.5.43%
PERSHING SQUARE TONTINE HOLDINGS, LTD. -11.94% 22.06 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
S&P 500 0.88% 4229.89 Delayed Quote.12.04%
VIVENDI SE -0.27% 29.17 Real-time Quote.10.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pU.S. SEC ousts head of accounting watchdog, puts rest of board on notice
RE
05:54pAirlines press U.S. on refusal to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions
RE
05:53pMICROSOFT  : wins U.S. antitrust okay for $16 billion purchase of Nuance
RE
05:52pBrazil asks industry to save electricity as drought saps hydro power
RE
05:40pMexico's Interjet eyes deal with creditors within a year
RE
05:36pUtilities Down As Investors Hedge On Fed Policy View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:34pGlobal equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
RE
05:34pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pG7 nations 'just one millimeter' from historic tax deal
RE
05:32pGlobal equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk breakup tweets bruise bitcoin
2APPLE INC. : Global equities nearly grasp all-time record, dollar drops after U.S. jobs data
3Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5U.S. job growth picks up, desperate employers boost wages to attract workers

HOT NEWS