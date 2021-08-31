Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

08/31/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Vivendi said Bill Akcman's investment firm, Pershing Square Holdings, has agreed to buy an additional 2.9% stake in Universal Music Group for a price of $1.15 billion. Previously, Mr. Ackman disbanded a special-purpose acquisition company he had attempted to merge with parts of Universal.

Zoom Video Communications fell by more than 15% after the videoconferencing concern's outlook suggested its stark pandemic-era growth is unlikely to continue.

Mike Richards has left "Jeopardy!" completely, quitting his job as executive producer of the long-running game show amid a controversy that led him to relinquish the role of full-time host less than two weeks ago.

The New York Times will put its popular review Web site "Wirecutter" behind a paywall. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pRegulators warn Wells Fargo of new possible sanctions -Bloomberg
RE
05:45pLIVESTOCK-CME live cattle fall to lowest in three weeks
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 87.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.51% to $1.1809 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 1.04% to $1.3756 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.29% to 110.00 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pWhite House taking steps to create, sell 100,000 affordable homes
RE
05:37pSteps aimed at boosting home-buying by individuals, non-profits, rather than large investors -white house
RE
05:37pU.s. actions to boost supply of affordable homes will use existing authorities; focused on lower, middle segments of market -white house official
RE
05:37pBiden administration to announce steps to create, sell 100,000 more affordable homes over next three years -white house official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks notch seven straight months of gains, dollar flat
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
4Exclusive-Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projec..
5Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus

HOT NEWS