Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Vivendi said Bill Akcman's investment firm, Pershing Square Holdings, has agreed to buy an additional 2.9% stake in Universal Music Group for a price of $1.15 billion. Previously, Mr. Ackman disbanded a special-purpose acquisition company he had attempted to merge with parts of Universal.

Zoom Video Communications fell by more than 15% after the videoconferencing concern's outlook suggested its stark pandemic-era growth is unlikely to continue.

Mike Richards has left "Jeopardy!" completely, quitting his job as executive producer of the long-running game show amid a controversy that led him to relinquish the role of full-time host less than two weeks ago.

The New York Times will put its popular review Web site "Wirecutter" behind a paywall.

