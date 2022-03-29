Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.
Media-measurement firm Nielsen Holdings rallied after it agreed to sell itself to a consortium of investment firms, including activist investor Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management, in a deal that values the media-measurement company at $16 billion, including debt.
The agreement resurrected a deal after talks fell apart last week over pricing.
03-29-22 1757ET