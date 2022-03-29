Log in
News: Latest News
Communications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup

03/29/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Media-measurement firm Nielsen Holdings rallied after it agreed to sell itself to a consortium of investment firms, including activist investor Elliott Management and Brookfield Asset Management, in a deal that values the media-measurement company at $16 billion, including debt.

The agreement resurrected a deal after talks fell apart last week over pricing. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1757ET

