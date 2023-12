Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Media conglomerate Altice USA agreed to sell Cheddar News, a digital news outlet geared toward millennials, to Archetype, which also owns military-focused publications such as Army Times and Defense News and lifestyle magazine Sunset Magazine.

Subscribers of Amazon.com's Prime Video will start seeing commercials in February, or face higher bills.

