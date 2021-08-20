Communications Services Up Amid Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rallied as traders rotated back into growth sectors, betting tech and telecom concerns would ride out another potential round of Covid restrictions better than other sectors.

T-Mobile US said the hack of its user database exposed another six million customers' details, bringing the total number of compromised user records to more than 54 million as the carrier continues to investigate the extent of the intrusion. The latest tally showed 7.8 million current postpaid customers had IMEI and IMSI data -- serial numbers tied to phones stolen among other information.

The new host of "Jeopardy!" stepped down from the job about a week after landing it, following controversy about his inside role in the hiring search, his involvement in past employment lawsuits, and a series of offensive jokes he made on a podcast years ago.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1740ET