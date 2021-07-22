Communications Services Up Amid Growth Bias; Snap Shares Up In Late Trade -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as traders rotated into sectors less sensitive to the rate of economic growth.

Shares of Snapchat owner Snap surged after the social-media concern's earnings topped investor expectations. Twitter shares rose after its earnings report.

Joe Ianniello, who led CBS when it merged with Viacom in 2019, is launching a special-purpose acquisition company that hopes to raise at least $300 million and pursue a merger.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-21 1728ET