Communications services companies rose amid merger activity.
Publishing firm Vice Media filed for bankruptcy protection, a dramatic turn for a digital news darling that once promised to upend mainstream media.
Tennis champion Serena Williams will join investment firm Consello Group, working alongside former Citigroup mergers-and-acquisitions co-chief Mark Shafir, The Wall Street Journal reported.
NeoGames shares more than doubled after Australian gaming technology developer Aristocrat Leisure agreed to buy the digital-lottery operator for $1.2 billion, a substantial premium.
Paramount Global shares rose as a volatile month for streaming services.
