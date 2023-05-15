Communications services companies rose amid merger activity.

Publishing firm Vice Media filed for bankruptcy protection, a dramatic turn for a digital news darling that once promised to upend mainstream media.

Tennis champion Serena Williams will join investment firm Consello Group, working alongside former Citigroup mergers-and-acquisitions co-chief Mark Shafir, The Wall Street Journal reported.

NeoGames shares more than doubled after Australian gaming technology developer Aristocrat Leisure agreed to buy the digital-lottery operator for $1.2 billion, a substantial premium.

Paramount Global shares rose as a volatile month for streaming services.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-23 1728ET