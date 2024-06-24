Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders retreated from high-momentum niches of the market. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group surged after the parent company of former President Donald Trump's Truth Social Platform said Friday it anticipates proceeds of more than $69.4 million from the exercise of warrants. After rising more than 20% on Monday, shares of Trump Media have almost doubled for the year to date.

06-24-24 1742ET