Communications Services Up Amid Risk Appetite Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup

07/07/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Communications services companies rose amid a revival in risk appetite.

Twitter officials doubled down on defending the accuracy of their calculation of spam on the platform, addressing an issue that has become a potential stumbling block in Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the company.

Disneyland Resort's Instagram account was taken over by a self-proclaimed "super hacker" Thursday morning who made a series of profane and racist posts that have since been taken down.

The parents of two children have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against TikTok, alleging that the minors died from participating in the "blackout challenge" after seeing it on the app.

European Union privacy regulators are reviewing an order that would block Facebook from sending European user data to the U.S., raising pressure on American and European negotiators to complete a recent data-transfer deal that could help thousands of companies sidestep disruption.

IMedia Brands' flagship network, ShopHQ, is poised to outpace rival QVC's sales amid ongoing supply-chain disruptions, said analysts at brokerage DA Davidson.

Smartphone maker Vivo became the latest Chinese tech firm to face tax scrutiny in India, prompting China's embassy to warn that "frequent investigations" are damaging the confidence of Chinese businesses operating in the South Asian nation. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1739ET

