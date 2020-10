Communications services companies rose in anticipation of an overhaul for major media companies.

AT&T's WarnerMedia is preparing a restructuring that seeks to reduce costs by as much as 20% as the coronavirus pandemic drains income from movie tickets, cable subscriptions and TV ads, with movie and television properties including Warner Bros, HBO, TBS and TNT seeing thousands of layoffs, The Wall Street Journal reported. AT&T shares rose.

