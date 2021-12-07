Log in
Communications Services Up As Comcast View Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup

12/07/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after a weak outlook from Comcast spurred worries about the broadband industry.

Comcast targeted a net addition of 1.3 million subscribers in 2021, down substantially from growth of two million a year earlier, said David Watson, head of Comcast's cable unit.

CNN President Jeff Zucker told employees in a meeting that the network won't pay anchor Chris Cuomo a severance after firing him amid revelations that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual harassment, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1749ET

