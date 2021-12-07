Communications Services Up As Comcast View Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, after a weak outlook from Comcast spurred worries about the broadband industry.

Comcast targeted a net addition of 1.3 million subscribers in 2021, down substantially from growth of two million a year earlier, said David Watson, head of Comcast's cable unit.

CNN President Jeff Zucker told employees in a meeting that the network won't pay anchor Chris Cuomo a severance after firing him amid revelations that he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual harassment, The Wall Street Journal reported.

