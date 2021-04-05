Communications Services Up As Consumers Return To Cinemas -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose as investors bet the sector would benefit from a revival of the cinema business.

Shares of cinema chains AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings and others rallied after a strong opening weekend for "Godzilla vs. Kong," the first big-budget offering from Hollywood since a majority of theaters have opened nationwide.

A special committee of newspaper publisher Tribune's board determined that a roughly $680 million, $18.50-a-share, bid submitted late last week by Choice Hotels International Chairman Stewart Bainum and Hansjörg Wyss looks superior to Alden's $635 million deal, The Wall Street Journal reported.

South Korea's LG Electronics will unwind its unprofitable smartphone business after years of struggling to compete with industry leaders Apple and Samsung Electronics, and several fast-growing Chinese rivals.

